Cannabis farm ‘sprawling across three bedrooms and loft space’ of terraced house discovered by police in Preston
A large cannabis farm was discovered inside a terraced house in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 7:15pm
Officers raided the house in the St Matthew’s area on Friday (January 27) following concerns raised by the community.
The farm – which has since been dismantled – sprawled across three bedrooms and the loft space of the property.
“We are in the process of reviewing CCTV and forensics as part of the investigation into this,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information can email [email protected], quoting 313 of January 27.