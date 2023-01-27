News you can trust since 1886
Cannabis farm ‘sprawling across three bedrooms and loft space’ of terraced house discovered by police in Preston

A large cannabis farm was discovered inside a terraced house in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 7:15pm

Officers raided the house in the St Matthew’s area on Friday (January 27) following concerns raised by the community.

The farm – which has since been dismantled – sprawled across three bedrooms and the loft space of the property.

A cannabis farm was discovered inside a terraced house in the St Matthew’s area of Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“We are in the process of reviewing CCTV and forensics as part of the investigation into this,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can email [email protected], quoting 313 of January 27.