News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Nicola Bulley inquest: Two days of evidence to be heard in Preston as coroner investigates mum-of-two's death

Nicola Bulley’s family will hope to get answers about her final movements when an inquest into her death takes place in Preston next week.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:33 BST

The mother-of-two’s body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 23 days after she went missing in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Her disappearance garnered almost unprecedented media and public scrutiny, with more clarity about exactly what happened to the 45-year-old from Inskip expected during the two-day hearing on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27.

Read More
Everything we know ahead of two-day inquest into Nicola Bulley's death
Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next weekMum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week
Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicola vanished while walking her dog on January 27, shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school. A huge police search followed with Lancashire Police under the microscope for their handling of one of the most high profile cases of recent years, Villagers were even forced to call in security to combat TikTokers and YouTubers who descended on the small community.

When the inquest was initially opened and closed in February, Dr James Adeley, Lancashire’s Senior Coroner, said a hospital consultant had identified Nicola’s body from dental records provided by her surgery in Great Eccleston. Arrangements were also made for the hearing next week, with the intervening four months allowing for the facts of the case to be established and for experts who will be used to “finalise their findings”.

This two-day hearing will likely see Dr Adeley hear evidence from a range of experts and interested parties including the police, medical professionals and her family. Around 100 people in all are expected to attend, including the Lancashire Post and other media.

As part of the process, police divers were spotted back in the River Wyre in April “acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner having been asked to assess the riverbanks”.

The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappearedThe scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared
The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inquests look to answer four key questions. Who the deceased was, when and where they died, the medical cause of their death and how they came by their death. The focus is usually on the final question where coroners can give a conclusion. These are often also described as a ‘verdict’ and can include labels such as ‘natural causes’ or ‘accidental death’. Coroners do not however have to use them and can create new ones or simply write a narrative of the facts of the case.

Related topics:Nicola BulleyPrestonLancashire PoliceVillagers