Dr James Adeley, Lancashire’s Senior Coroner, said a hospital consultant had made the positive identification from records provided by Nicola’s dental surgery in Great Eccleston.

Nicola’s body was discovered in the River Wyre on Sunday afternoon near to St Michael’s on Wyre more than three weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog on the river bank.

Just seven members of the media were present for the hearing in Preston Coroner’s Court today.

Nicola Bulley

Dr Adeley told them members of Nicola’s family had been told about the date, time and place of the inquest opening but had chosen not to attend “for reasons I can understand.” He added: “My condolences remain with them.” He then ruled that her body could be released for a family funeral.

Dr Adeley said the purpose of today’s hearing was simply to hear evidence of identification. A full hearing would be held on June 26 at County Hall in Preston.

The inquest heard maxillofacial consultant Andrew Ian Edwards, from the Lancashire Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, had made a statement in which he told how he had examined the body of the 45-year-old Inskip mother-of-two which had been found in the River Wyre at 2:25pm on Sunday.

He compared dentition and restorative work which had been carried out to records from Nicola’s dental surgery in Great Eccleston where she had last visited in January. He said he was satisfied “on the balance of probabilities and more” that it was a positive identification.

Preston Coroner's Court

Dr Adeley concluded that the remainder of the evidence gathered by Lancashire Constabulary and from the post mortem would require further examination, so the inquest would have to be adjourned.

"I am trying to arrange it for June to allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise their findings.”

Later Lancashire County Council issued a statement which said: “The Coroner's Investigation will consider how Ms Bulley came by her death.

“The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley's death is presented at the inquest. This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

“As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation.

