The GoFundMe was set up by Andy Lawson, a work colleague of Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell,on Tuesday (February, 21) and was hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the girls, who are aged six and nine.

As of today (Febraury 23), the fundraiser has raised four times that at £20,000, and so the goal has now been raised to £25,000.

The organiser, calling themselves ‘Friends of the Ansell Family’ wrote: “We are so grateful for all of the support the fundraiser has received thus far. Nikki was the most amazing person and has clearly impacted so many people. We are increasing the goal so that we can help the girls and Paul as much as possible. Thank you all again.”

The fundraiser has had nearly 1,000 donations, with the highest donation coming in at £1,000.

The original post on the page reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future. The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so here.

On Monday (February 21), Nicola’s family learned the devastating news that a body recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday had been identified as the missing mum-of-two.

Nicola had last been seen 23 days earlier walking her dog near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school on Friday, January 27.

Following the confirmation of Nicola’s death, her family said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.