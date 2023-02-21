Nicola Bulley fundraiser launched in support of her two young daughters

The GoFundMe was set up by a work colleague of Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell and is hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the girls.

"This fund aims to provide some financial support for Nikki's two young daughters now and into the future,” said Andy Lawson, from Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paul is a close work colleague of mine, and this page has been set up to allow anyone that would like to support Paul and his two daughters aged 6 and 9 through this truly devastating time.”

In a heart-wrenching tribute, Nicola's family said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that. Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now."

The fundraiser got under way this morning (Tuesday, February 21) and has already raised more than £1,400, with a number of people donating up to £100.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday (Monday, February 21), Nicola’s family learned the tragic news that a body found in the River Wyre on Sunday had been identified as the missing mum-of-two.

She had last been seen 23 days earlier walking her dog Willow near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters at school on Friday, January 27.

Flowers, and ribbons tied to a bench by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre where Nicola's phone and her dog's harness were found on the morning she disappeared on January 27

Her death was confirmed at a press briefing outside Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton where Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson delivered a heart-wrenching statement on behalf of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.