Nick Park's Wallace & Gromit wins two BAFTAs in record-breaking night
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards - better known as the BAFTAs- were held at The Royal Festival Hall in London last night.
Although the UK had no success in the high-profile categories, it did have one of its best nights at the Bafta film awards for many years.
Included in the list of UK winners at the prestigious ceremony were Wallace & Gromit - the creations of Preston born Nick Park- thanks to their latest film, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl.
What did Wallace and Gromit win?
Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, picked up two Baftas.
The first win was for best children’s and family film which was a new award this year.
Penwortham local Nick took to the stage alongside his fellow director for the film, Merlin Crossingham, and the film’s producer Richard Beek to be presented with the award by singer Camilla Cabello.
Wallace and Gromit also then won best animated film and this was a record win, being the UK’s first ever success in this category.
When on stage for this award, Nick said: "I didn't actually write a second speech.
"Well, the main thing, people often say as animators you need a lot of patience, and it is very true, but the people who have patience is our loved ones."
Who else won an award?
The full awards list is below, including the winners and the nominees:
Best film
- Winner: Conclave
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
- Winner: Conclave
- Bird
- Blitz
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
- Winner: Mikey Madison - Anora
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading actor
- Winner: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress
- Winner: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Supporting actor
- Winner: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Director
- Winner: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Conclave - Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Bafta Fellowship
- Winner: Warwick Davis
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Winner: Kneecap
- Hoard
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
- Winner: Emilia Pérez
- All We Imagine As Light
- I'm Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
- Winner: MediCinema, the British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals
Documentary
- Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Will & Harper
Animated film
- Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- The Wild Robot
Children's and family film
- Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Flow
- Kensuke's Kingdom
- The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
- Winner: A Real Pain
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- The Substance
Adapted screenplay
- Winner: Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
- Winner: David Jonsson
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
- Winner: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Casting
- Winner: Anora
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Cinematography
- Winner: The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
Costume design
- Winner: Wicked
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
Editing
- Winner: Conclave
- Anora
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Production design
- Winner: Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
Make-up and hair
- Winner: The Substance
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Sound
- Winner: Dune: Part Two
- Blitz
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Special visual effects
- Winner: Dune: Part Two
- Better Man
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
British short film
- Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Stomach Bug
British short animation
- Winner: Wander to Wonder
- Adiós
- Mog's Christmas
