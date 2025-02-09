I want Blackpool to get me into a little bit of trouble says Matt Goss ahead of gig

The iconic performer Matt Goss is heading to Lancashire in Spring with his latest tour and he chatted to us all about it.

In March, Matt Goss, who started off his career in the 80s boyband Bros, will be kicking of his latest tour called ‘Matt Goss: The Hits & More’.

As part of a 21-date tour, the 56-year-old Londoner will be heading up to the Blackpool Grand Theatre for one night only on March 13.

Ahead of his arrival in Lancashire, Matt sat down for a chat with our reporter so find out what he had to say below.

How are you feeling ahead of kicking off your latest tour?

“I'm feeling excited. I want to ask everyone to like come and support it because, you know, I've been in the States for quite a while, and I just feel like this is a good rock and roll setup, where my band are sounding better than ever, it’s the best band I've ever worked with in my life, and we're just creating some brilliant arrangements. I just really, really want to see everyone turn up to where I can really just do what I do best.”

What can people expect from the show?

“It's obviously, as the title says, hits and more. I'm gonna play all my hits, Mine, Bros’ but also what I've learned in Vegas. I don't want to compartmentalize it anymore. I don't want to put it into little boxes. I want it just to be like, ‘Listen, guys, this is what I do, this is what I've done’. We're going to do the whole lot on stage, just get it out and really do beautiful musical arrangements where people are moved musically, and not just specifically because of the songs, but also because of the arrangements. And anyone that's seen my shows knows that I communicate well with the audience, and it's fun. I just really am excited, because I get to do everything I've learned and put it on one stage.”

Award-winning musician Matt Goss, formely a member of the 80s band Bros, is coming to Lancashire. | submit

How does it feel that there's still crowds of people out there that want to dance and sing along to those songs released 40 years ago?

“I feel very, very blessed, you know. I still feel current within myself, I feel current as an artist. I feel that a hit is a hit and to have hits under your belt is always an asset. When you know that that chorus is about to come and you know with certainty that the audience are going to sing back to you, that's a real privilege for an entertainer.

“I'm grateful for the hits, but a good song is a good song. So, you know you can arrange it however you want, and they're still singing it. Everything on this show is going to be a new arrangement.”

How different is it when you're on stage as a band vs as a solo star?

“Nothing really compares to having your brother on stage with you. I mean, that's second to none. I love playing with him. It's been a while now, but I think the pro for being a solo artist is that you don't have to be a politician. You don't have to ask permission. You can just do what instinctually comes to your mind, artistically, physically. So there is slightly more freedom. But I've been a solo artist for most of my life now so I really understand what I'm doing, I think I’ve mastered my craft. I really love entertaining and I love creating music, you know, musically, when it hits so hard and you're like ‘f***, this is just’! I love creating that holy moment where you're like ‘this is a proper gig’. I get great pleasure out of lifting people's spirits.”

'Bros' pictured in 1988: (L-R) Craig Logan, Matt Goss and Luke Goss. Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images | Getty Images

Having spent so many years in the US, why are you embarking on another UK tour? What are UK audiences like perhaps?

“One of the best shows of my life was from my last tour. which I did a couple years ago. when I played Edinburgh and I had my big band and the Royal Philharmonic, and I couldn't believe how up for it they were. I mean, it was the last show of the tour, but it was like the energy was extraordinary.

“But also playing Vegas, you have 40 million people come through that town every year so when you play Vegas, you are playing the world. I don't think audiences- it's a strange question for me when I hear this sometimes about audiences- but I think for me, most audiences give me similar energy, maybe because I've been doing it for so long, but the UK audiences are always fun, yeah.”

One of those UK audiences you’re coming to is Blackpool so how are you feeling about that?

“I have family in Preston. My dad's sister is from Preston. So when we were very, very young, I was lucky enough to meet my cousins - Sarah and I’ve forgotten his name which is terrible, but it was that long ago- but then stuff happens with family, and then we weren't allowed to see each other anymore. I'm hoping to see my dad's sister, which would be my aunt, right? So I'm hoping to see my dad and his sister somewhere along the line.”

Have you ever been up to Blackpool?

“I’ve not performed in Blackpool before- not that I can remember, so don't shoot me if I'm wrong! But you obviously hear a lot about Blackpool, so it's not quite Vegas, but it's got a massive history, obviously being an Englishman. So I'm really looking forward to getting up there and just getting to cities that I'm not not familiar with. So if you see me out, grab me, get hold of me and take me to the best bars and get me out and get me into to a little bit of trouble. That'll be fun. “

You might regret saying that…

“No I won’t!”

So you're up for a night out in Blackpool?

“Abso-bloody-lutely.”

Why should they get those last remaining tickets to see you, Matt?

I just feel like, you know, we have a lot of history. Firstly, the people that have stuck by me all these years, come out and keep this journey going, like I want to see everyone in the venue, and the energy that a big audience creates is the most joyous thing you could ever experience. So I want to create a lot of joy and I want to see people around the country, I've been away for a long time, and I just want to connect with everybody. I really believe it'll be one of the best nights out of the year. And people that don't know me, or haven't seen me, if you're a music lover, then come and witness just a brilliant band and brilliant songs, and just let yourself be prepared to meet new people and make new friends, and just have the time of your life. I really mean that.”

Is there anything else you want to mention to our readers Matt?

“I'm doing a movie called Midas. I play a bad guy in this film. Steven Dorff is the lead in it, and yes, I'm looking forward to that. I've also got a West End musical that I run and that's going to be ready for next year. Then I've got a very, very big project with Princess Anne's charity, The Not Forgotten. I'm also a big supporter of the troops, I'm an honorary captain in the American army, and I'm going to be releasing a beautiful song as their anthem for the 80 year Anniversary of the Victory in Europe and Second World War.”

Is Midas your first venture into acting?

“Yeah, it's my first movie, and it's exciting. It's a different chapter in my life, so I'm quite excited.”

Why now?

“Good question. I wish that it was sooner, but I feel like there were lots of dynamics within my work life and my personal life and now it just seems right. I've been offered a couple of great films, and I'm going to take them”

For Bros fans who are hearing that you might be going into acting and that your show is all about the hits of your career, if they're worried that this is a farewell tour, do you have anything to say in response?

“It is not a farewell tour no. But I will say, I just want the fans to know that I need them to come out. If they come out, there can be more tours, if they don't, then it becomes harder and harder to tour. So please come out and support this tour, come and see me and spread the love and spread the joy. I really, really need it this time.”