Lancashire animator Nick Park’s iconic creation Shaun The Sheep is set to have a new Halloween themed film.

Animation powerhouse Aardman, which also creates the Wallace And Gromit films, has partnered with Sky and production company StudioCanal for the movie - Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom.

The animated sheep, created by Preston born Nick, first appeared on screens 30 years ago in Bafta and Oscar-winning film Wallace And Gromit: A Close Shave.

In 2007 the character got his own children's programme on CBBC, which has become one of Aardman's best-performing properties.

The new film sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween until the farmer trashes the flock's beloved pumpkin patch.

Shaun tries to fix the problem but things soon spiral out of control and the farmer goes missing while a wild beast roams the woods of Mossingham.

A Halloween-themed Shaun The Sheep film is currently in production. | PA

This will be the third stop-motion animated feature film about Shaun The Sheep after 2015's Shaun The Sheep Movie and 2019's A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

In 2021, Aardman did released a 30-minute special, the International Emmy-winning Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

Lancashire animator and director Nick has been an executive producer on all the Shaun The Sheep films and will be for the upcoming Halloween installment.

Andrew Orr, executive producer and head of originals for Sky Cinema, said: "Shaun is a household name, so it's huge news for us to be welcoming him and the flock to our 2026 Sky Original film slate.

"It's an honour to work with Aardman at such an exciting time for the studio, with a film that we know fans of all ages will love. Expect laughs, spookiness and some brilliantly entertaining new characters."

Sarah Cox , chief creative director at Aardman, said: "Shaun The Sheep is an iconic character, beloved by viewers of all ages around the world.

"In our new animated movie, we bring family-friendly thrills to this light-hearted, spooky Halloween adventure.

"Expect smashed pumpkins, wayward science, and a wild hairy beast on the loose in Mossy Bottom - all delivered with the Flock's trademark joyous comedy."

Earlier in the year, the team behind Wallace And Gromit took home Bafta awards for best animation and best children and family film for their latest movie about the inventor and his loyal beagle - Vengeance Most Fowl.

Further details about the Sky Original feature film, written by Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow , will be released in due course.

Sky is confirmed as exclusive UK distributor, releasing in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, alongside StudioCanal as global partner outside the UK.