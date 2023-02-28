TV cameras were allowed into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple and training centre for the documentary, The Mormons Are Coming.

It follows the thousands of young Mormons who go on missions to try to recruit others into the religion every year.

The BBC was given access to their UK training camp, which is based in Chorley at the church large temple, where they learn how to teach Mormon beliefs and use social media to reach potential converts most of which are aged under 25 and live away from home for up to two years.

Officially known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), the Church believes in Jesus but is separate from other Christian groups. It has more than 16 million members and has the largest full-time missionary force in the world.

The Chorley boot camp also teaches missionaries how to use social media to find people for conversion by creating targeted Instagram Reel videos and Facebook posts. And they're expected to send at least 50 social media messages per day to potential converts, based on who has engaged or interacted with their posts.

Along with general Mormon rules based on religious scriptures like a ban on premarital sex and drinking tea and coffee, missionaries aren't allowed to stay out late or watch TV or movies. Typical Gen Z pastimes like gaming and TikTok are also forbidden. 19-year-old Rebekah Cooper, who will feature in the documentary, is one of of tens of thousands who have adhered to these rules.

19-year-old Rebekah Cooper, who is a missionary will feature in the documentary

When she started her mission, she had to give up her first name, stop making phone calls to her friends and surrender any time to be on her own, other than to use the toilet or shower. Known only as Sister Cooper during her religious mission, she also began a strictly-planned daily schedule - of prayer, study, exercise, volunteering in the community and seeking out potential converts - starting at 06.30am every morning and ending with a nightly curfew.

