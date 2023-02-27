7 ideas to keep your child occupied during school strikes in and around Preston

If your child’s school is one of the those affected by strikes we’ve compiled a round-up of things to do to keep them occupied in and around Preston.
Take a look at some of the things on offer – including special deals at Martin Mere and Chester Zoo.
1. Chester Zoo
Who doesn't love a trip to zoo - especially when it's free! Chester Zoo is repeating an offer from the previous strike day earlier this month with kids able to go free. There is however only a limited number of tickets available and you have to pre-book.
Photo: Koichi Kamoshida
2. Knowsley Safari
It's the same down at Knowsley Safari where kids go free with a full paying adult. Again, buy in advance and online to take advantage.
Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Martin Mere Wetland Centre
If you love wildlife then Martin Mere is the place for you as they are offering free tickets for children under 16 all day
Photo: UGC
4. Preston Guild Wheel
Why not cycle for free round the 21 mile Guild Wheel circling Preston which provides a link from the city to the countryside
Photo: UGC