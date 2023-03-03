A new takeaway is planned for Preston on the site of a former Cannabis pharmacy.

Plans for a new takeaway at 15 Cannon Street in the city centre have been submitted to Preston City Council.

Registered in January, the proposal seeks approval for change of use of the basement and ground floor from a retail shop (Class E) to hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), and the installation of an external flue vent pipe to the rear elevation.

The unused site used to be ‘Cannabliss Dispensary’, a pharamcy selling cannabis related products which was set up by an ex-welder from Bamber Bridge in 2021.

The proposed takeaway is on the site of the now closed Cannabliss.

The proposed development is within the Winckley Conservation Area and has been put forward by A&T Architectural Designs on behalf of applicant Ms Sushma Gurung from Preston.

A&T Architectural Designs said: “The exercise explores the possibility to protect the buildings existence by offering a new sustainable function. Vacant buildings are exposed to vandalism therefore it will affect the local streetscape and heritage.”

If the plans are approved, there is to be no change to the front of the building and access to the property will remain the same.