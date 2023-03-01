Christ The King Catholic High School was reinspected by the educational watchbody on Septemer 28 and 29, and was given an ‘inadequate’ rating, having previously been rated ‘good’ in every report since 2010.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Christ The King?

Inspectors wrote that “Pupils described the atmosphere in lessons, communal spaces and corridors as generally calm and orderly” and “for the most part, pupils are able to concentrate without disruption to their learning”.

Christ the King Catholic High School was rated 'inadequate' for leadership and management, and 'requires improvement' for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.

Teachers are said to “have secure subject knowledge” and some subject curriculums are well designed. Meanwhile, SEND pupils are accurately identified, and leaders have started to raise the profile of reading across the school.

Leaders also “ensure that pupils learn about the importance of equalities, healthy relationships and how to keep themselves safe”, and there are a range of extra-curricular activities.

The report adds: “Leaders provide pupils with access to appropriate careers information, advice and guidance. There has been an increase over time in the number of pupils who remain in education, employment or training when they leave school.”

What does Christ The King need to improve on according to Ofsted?

The report begins: “Different pupils have very different experiences at Christ The King High School. This is because leaders’ systems for managing unkind behaviour, such as bullying and name-calling, are not as effective as they should be.”

Inspectors summarised: “Some pupils reported that there are occasions when pupils show a lack of respect for each other. Some pupils experience sexual, racist and homophobic language. Pupils do not have full confidence that staff will deal with their concerns effectively. This makes pupils feel unsafe. Leaders...do not routinely record incidents of poor behaviour and use this information to bring about improvement.”

Governors are said to “not fulfil their statutory duties with regard to safeguarding”, there being no clear systems in place that allows them to maintain an oversight of safeguarding arrangements. Similarly “leaders do not have the capacity to carry out their safeguarding duties. There is a lack of clarity regarding their legal roles and responsibilities to keep pupils safe.” Both of these things put pupils at risk of harm.

The report also reads: “The curriculum is not sufficiently well designed or delivered. This is particularly the case in key stage 3, where the curriculum is narrowed for some pupils. As a result, pupils, including disadvantaged pupils and some pupils with SEND, are not sufficiently well prepared for the next stages of their education.”

In addition, some teachers “do not use effective assessment strategies to maintain an overview of pupils’ learning and development", and overall “Governors and leaders have overseen a decline in the quality of education since the previous inspection.”

What does Christ The King say about their rating?

Headteacher, Simon Corless, said: “We are obviously disappointed with the results of the latest Ofsted inspection but do take the report extremely seriously. I want to reassure all parents that the school has acted swiftly to urgently address the issues the inspectors highlighted.

“In particular, we have a robust action plan and are working with Lancashire County Council's safeguarding team to carry out an urgent audit in light of the safeguarding concerns raised. We are also working with the Diocese to make arrangements to strengthen the governing body and to ensure the issues are addressed at pace. I can reassure everyone that the measures we have already put in place, mean that the school is a safe place to learn and work.