A new physiotherapy and wellbeing clinic has opened in Preston it has a huge introductory offer - below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehab Genis Health Clinic has just opened in Ashton-on-Ribble offering a state of the art physiotherapy and wellbeing centre for residents in Lancashire and further afield.

The grand opening took place on Thursday, May 8 and was attended by local residents and Preston’s Mayor, Cllr Philip Crowe, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

Staff at Rehab Genius health clinic were joined by Preston's major, Cllr Philip Crowe, for their grand oepning. | submit

What can you expect from Rehab Genius?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinic owner Dr Sohaib Ansar said: “We are top quality treatment services provider company in Lancashire and what sets us apart is our commitment to evidence-based protocols that deliver measurable results, combined with a genuinely compassionate approach that addresses both physical and emotional aspects of rehabilitation.

“We have an expert registered MSK [musculoskeletal conditions] and neurological physiotherapy specialists team delivering evidence-based treatment at our Preston clinic—restoring movement, relieving pain, and rebuilding your confidence to live life fully again.”

Open between 8am-8pm midweek and 8am-5pm on Saturdays, Rehab Genius’s full range of services can be found here.

What discount are they offering?

Rehab genius are currently offering a 50% discount on on all treatment services.

This discount will run until Tuesday, June 10.

Read More Wellfield Academy celebrates 90 years with a memorable week-long celebration

How can I find out more?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Rehab Genius, visit their website here.

You can also phone them on 07486663023, email [email protected]

You can then find them at Barbury House, 8 Hardy Close, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, United Kingdom, PR2 2XP