New physiotherapy & wellbeing clinic, Rehab Genius, opens in Preston with huge introductory offer
Rehab Genis Health Clinic has just opened in Ashton-on-Ribble offering a state of the art physiotherapy and wellbeing centre for residents in Lancashire and further afield.
The grand opening took place on Thursday, May 8 and was attended by local residents and Preston’s Mayor, Cllr Philip Crowe, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon.
What can you expect from Rehab Genius?
Clinic owner Dr Sohaib Ansar said: “We are top quality treatment services provider company in Lancashire and what sets us apart is our commitment to evidence-based protocols that deliver measurable results, combined with a genuinely compassionate approach that addresses both physical and emotional aspects of rehabilitation.
“We have an expert registered MSK [musculoskeletal conditions] and neurological physiotherapy specialists team delivering evidence-based treatment at our Preston clinic—restoring movement, relieving pain, and rebuilding your confidence to live life fully again.”
Open between 8am-8pm midweek and 8am-5pm on Saturdays, Rehab Genius’s full range of services can be found here.
What discount are they offering?
Rehab genius are currently offering a 50% discount on on all treatment services.
This discount will run until Tuesday, June 10.
How can I find out more?
To find out more about Rehab Genius, visit their website here.
You can also phone them on 07486663023, email [email protected]
You can then find them at Barbury House, 8 Hardy Close, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, United Kingdom, PR2 2XP