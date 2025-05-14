New physiotherapy & wellbeing clinic, Rehab Genius, opens in Preston with huge introductory offer

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 12:16 BST
A new physiotherapy and wellbeing clinic has opened in Preston it has a huge introductory offer - below is everything you need to know.

Rehab Genis Health Clinic has just opened in Ashton-on-Ribble offering a state of the art physiotherapy and wellbeing centre for residents in Lancashire and further afield.

The grand opening took place on Thursday, May 8 and was attended by local residents and Preston’s Mayor, Cllr Philip Crowe, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

Staff at Rehab Genius health clinic were joined by Preston's major, Cllr Philip Crowe, for their grand oepning.placeholder image
Staff at Rehab Genius health clinic were joined by Preston's major, Cllr Philip Crowe, for their grand oepning. | submit

What can you expect from Rehab Genius?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clinic owner Dr Sohaib Ansar said: “We are top quality treatment services provider company in Lancashire and what sets us apart is our commitment to evidence-based protocols that deliver measurable results, combined with a genuinely compassionate approach that addresses both physical and emotional aspects of rehabilitation.

“We have an expert registered MSK [musculoskeletal conditions] and neurological physiotherapy specialists team delivering evidence-based treatment at our Preston clinic—restoring movement, relieving pain, and rebuilding your confidence to live life fully again.”

Open between 8am-8pm midweek and 8am-5pm on Saturdays, Rehab Genius’s full range of services can be found here.

What discount are they offering?

Rehab genius are currently offering a 50% discount on on all treatment services.

This discount will run until Tuesday, June 10.

How can I find out more?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about Rehab Genius, visit their website here.

You can also phone them on 07486663023, email [email protected]

You can then find them at Barbury House, 8 Hardy Close, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, United Kingdom, PR2 2XP

Related topics:PrestonWellbeingLancashireResidentsUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice