The new £207m road, built by Costain for Lancashire County Council, links the new junction 2 of the M55 with the A583 at Lea via Bartle.

Work started in October 2019 and looks set to finish in early summer this year, meaning motorists who have previously had to contend with two lanes and 50mph limits on a substantial section of both carriageways, will be relieved when the Preston West Distributor Road is finally available to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We received a picture of the new junction from Lancashire Post Camera Club member Mark Ashmore and it certainly sparked a debate about the new road. Here’s what you all had to say.

Mark Ashworth's picture of the new M55 junction.

Michael James Webster said: ‘Get it opened & running it’s taken forever to finish it off!!!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Ashworth said: ‘Taking away the inside lane on the Blackpool bound carriageway by making it an extended exit sliproad, forcing those not wanting to exit to move out, is going to create a point of conflict and congestion.’

Frank Goodman said: ‘With a bit of luck it’ll be open by Christmas, they keep on telling us about all the road closures especially on Blackpool Road with no proper diversion details and for people travelling along this route that don’t know the area is causing them to get lost.’

Angela Jones said: ‘Wait until all that green countryside is filled in with houses ! Then the traffic problems will start all over again!!!’

Michael Fredrick said: ‘Shame it can't show the pain and misery it's caused for years.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Poulton said: ‘Isn't it beautiful.’

Andrew Bell said: ‘Won't be green around there for long!’

Paul Betts said: ‘Build it and they will come. It still makes little sense unless there is a new River Ribble crossing bridge.’