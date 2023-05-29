M6 crash: Incident near Preston closes two lanes and causes long delays southbound
There are long delays on the M6 near Preston after a crash closed two lanes.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:40 BST
Lanes one and two, of four, were closed on the M6 southbound between J31 and J30 near Preston and Blackburn due to the accident on Monday.
Delays were around 90 minutes at 1.45pm with tailbacks stretching to the M55 towards Blackpool and the Fylde coast. Traffic officers and emergency services have been on the scene.
Preston Police confirmed the lanes were open again at 2.30pm, urging motorists to “continue to plan your route accordingly”.