Plans for 11 new holiday cottages along with a shop, wellness studio and car park have been submitted to Wyre Council.

Last week, a planning application was received for the “proposed erection of 2 no. buildings comprising of 11 holiday cottages (C3) with ancillary on site retail shop, wellness studio and car parking, following demolition of existing kennel site buildings” at Primrose Cottage in Moss Side Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall.

The site (postcode FY6 0JP) had previously been home to Primrose Cottage Kennels and Cattery but this announced its closure in summer 2023.

In the planning statement, the agent, Lee Fenton Planning Services said: “The complex will operate as a wellness retreat, with the onsite wellness studio being an integral part of the complex. The rural location, open views and peaceful setting, coupled with a plethora of on-site wellness activities will provide a unique holiday experience for those wanting to remain in the UK for their holidays.”

Top: the kennels surrounding Primrose Cottage. Bottom: the proposal of what the site will look like as a wellness village (credit David Cox Architects). | David Cox Architects

Plan drawings show that entrance to the site is found on Moss Side Road, and immediately to your left is the first building, which contains a multi purpose unit connected to four holiday cottages in a row.

The multi purpose unit will contain a shop, office and disabled toilet on the ground floor and a wellness space on the first floor with views across the countryside.

Straight on from the entrance, at a perpedendicular angle to the first building, is then seven more holiday cottages also alligned in a row, although there is a footpath half way between them.

The planning statement confirms that the holiday cottages vary in sizes from two bed to four bed, housing between four-eight people per cottage.

Each cottage has its own private entrance and private amenity space featuring a hot tub and outdoor dining space.

Inside, each cottage will contain a lounge, kitchen/diner and downstairs toilet on the ground floor whilst upstairs there are the bedrooms, a family bathroom and, in any cottage with more than 2 bedrooms, an additional en-suite bathroom.

The existing Primrose Cotttage, to the right of the site’s entrance will remain as a single residential property.

According to the application form, the proposed development will also have 19 car parking spaces and three full time employees.

This application is a resubmission - with a few changes - of a planning application that was submitted in 2023.

It was later withdrawn but not before receiving 12 comments from consultees, including an objection form Stalmine-with-Staynall Parish Council on the grounds of access and highway safety.

Addressing access and highway safety in the planning statement, the agent draws attention to the separate Transport statement they have provided but also highlight how the site is accessible via bus services and footpaths.

The agent added: “On site, the ethos of the holiday village as a wellness retreat & inclusive resort will lessen the need for daily trips off site. The principle behind the proposal is that guests will buy a package holiday with access to daily wellness activities taking place in the outdoors on site or in the studio over the on-site shop. A range of breakfast hampers and healthy meals cooked on site will be available for delivery to each cottage on request. Furthermore, the provision of a fully equipped kitchen in every cottage will enable guests to cook their own meals rather than having to venture out by car for every meal. This being said, it is the intention of the applicants to have a welcome pack in each cottage, advertising local eateries and shops to aid the financial viability of other existing local businesses.”

You can read the full planning application here.