Plans for a new Central Co-operative store on the Fylde Coast have been submitted to Wyre Council.

Last Friday, a planning application seeking “advertisement consent for the installation of 2.no illuminated letters, 1.no double sided totem and 4.no window vinyls” was submitted for Unit A of Plot 1, Blackberry Drive in Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5PP.

Although the planning application has been submitted by an agent with the application form providing no further details of what the signs are advertising, the drawings included with the application clearly show that the signs are for a new Central Co-op store.

Central Co-op is an independent retailer which is a corporate member of the larger The Corperative Group but a separate company in its own right.

The location plan confirms the new Central Co-op will be located right off Lambs Road in Little Thornton, at the entrance of what is set to be a 431 home estate.

The site plan shows the Central Co-op store - down as just a ‘convenience store’ - will measure 4,200 square feet, 3000 of which will be for sales.

There will also be a service yard to the side of the store whilst in front of the entrance will be a 15 space car park which includes two disabled bays and one family bay.

A new Central Co-operative store could be coming to the Fylde Coast. | Google Maps

The plan drawings show the store will be a grey modern unit and its front - the south west elevation - will feature full length glass windows with one set of glass siding doors set below the Co-op logo in lime green lettering.

To the right of these window panels is then the part of the building that is not for commercial use - where the back of store is - and that will have Co-op posters blocking out four more windows.

These window vinyls depict a family enjoying a pizza on two of the windows with the caption “Dinner? Sorted” whilst the other two windows show farmers at work with overlay text that reads “Supporting our local suppliers”.

The same green Co-op logo then repeats on the back (the north west elevation) where there are no windows.

The double sided totem pole is then shown to be 3700mm tall and it reads “Central coop” at the top, followed by the opening hours of “Every day 7am - 10pm” and then four white circles whose images confirm there will be a bakery, hot food, toilets and a membership scheme.

If approved, this new Central Co-op will be only a three minute drive or 15 minute walk from the already existing Co-op Food on Victoria Road West.

Advertisment consent for the site is sought for a period of five years ending on 31/1/2030.

You can read the full planning application here.