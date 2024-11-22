Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Prime Video series fronted by Molly-Mae Hague will look at the influencer's life after her split from former fiance Tommy Fury .

The couple met on hit ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2019, and went on to move in together and have a child, Bambi, in January 2023 .

They ended their relationship with separate social media messages in August.

The new six-part show will give "unprecedented access" to Hague's life and focus on her "journey after her highly publicised break-up", as well as raising her daughter and launching the clothing brand Maebe.

Prime Video promises it will be "raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny".

Tommy Fury (L) and Molly-Mae Hague at the Misspap Launch Party on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap) | Getty

Hannah Blyth , head of TV at Prime Video UK, said: "This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we're thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

"Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before."

The series is developed and co-produced by Lorton Entertainment . The company's Julian Bird and Kenneth Shepherd are executive producers, alongside Demi Doyle of Navybee.

Mr Bird, founder and chief executive of Lorton Entertainment , said, "We are delighted to bring viewers unprecedented access into the life of one of the country's most recognisable faces.

"Molly-Mae has enjoyed a stratospheric rise and our series uncovers how she juggles being a new mother and successful businesswoman, all while handling the highs and lows of her personal life.

"This series really is Molly-Mae as you've never seen her before, so viewers are in for an enthralling and authentic journey."

Ms Doyle, creative director at Navybee, said: "I met Molly when she was only 19. She had a heart of gold and I always knew she had an amazing journey ahead of her.

"Molly has opened her doors to our crew and given an exclusive all-access insight into her life for the first time ever following the highs, lows, laughs and tears as she balances her public and personal life."

Molly and boxer Tommy, both 25, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five, got engaged in July 2023 .

The pair featured in 2023 Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys, which centred on Tommy’s half brother, Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury , and his family.

The first three episodes of the new show will air on January 17 , with the rest following in spring.