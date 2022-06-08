Following the retirement of Neil Fairhurst, Preston City Council has announced the appointment of a new Deputy Chief Executive.

She will work with Chief Executive Adrian Phillips and the Corporate Management Team to lead the council services and staff across the city.

Sarah, whose new role will include Director of Customer Services, said: “I’m delighted to be taking up the role of Deputy Chief Executive at Preston City Council.

Sarah Threfall

"I have strong family links to Preston and the surrounds, and I’m looking forward to working with Adrian and the team to deliver quality services and a continuing and strong community wealth building agenda for the residents and businesses."

Welcoming the new addition, Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council said: “Myself and my fellow councillors on the selection panel were really impressed with Sarah’s wealth of experience and obvious passion for Preston.

"We’re delighted she will be joining the team and we look forward to working alongside her for the residents and city of Preston.”

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive of Preston City Council added: "I am really looking forward to working with Sarah as our team works to deliver an ambitious agenda for our growing city. Sarah has a wealth of experience to bring to the city. She also has many family links to Preston - I am sure that it will feel like coming home to her.”