On Monday evening residents claim their sheds were broken into and bikes taken, some of which were later found dumped on the grass verge of Lancashire Drive.

One resident claims that youths had been chased off Aryshire Close, while another said: "It's like the Bronx in Buckshaw at the minute. Robberies in the afternoon - Tesco and Aldi shutting their shutters and no police response for over two hours to a break in."

Another added that the anti-social issue needs dealing with asap.

A stolen bike that was left dumped at the top of Lancashire Drive

One parent said she would not let her son go out on his own for bike rides as she is "terrified" of something happening to him.

This is the latest in what seems to be an unrelenting spate of anti-social behaviour around Buckshaw.

In April the Post reported that KFC had taken the decision to ban those who look under 18, unless they can provide ID, after teenage gangs 'ran riot’ over half-term.

The KFC in Buckshaw Village has banned customers under 18 after recent reports of anti-social behaviour during the half-term holidays

The ban was introduced after reports of teenagers spitting on the floor, throwing food and harassing staff.

It was also reported that police were repeatedly called to the restaurant in the space of one week to deal with the troublemakers, who refused to leave when asked by staff.

Buckshaw Councillor Dedrah Moss confirmed she is currently liaising with police to arrange a Police and Communities Together (PACT) meeting.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott who oversees Euxton, Buckshaw Village and Astley, added that as a resident he was “deeply concerned”.

Councillor Aidy Riggott

“As a Buckshaw Village resident as well as a local councillor, the reports and repeated incidents on anti-social behaviour are deeply concerning to me and the wider community,” he said.

"For several weeks I have been speaking with the local policing team as well as senior officers with regards to these incidents, looking at the drivers behind this sharp increase in incidents as well as what steps we can take as individual organisations, and collectively to deal with this problem."

“I have been greatly reassured by the commitment from the police to tackle these issues and by the wider approach being taken to ensure these problems are not just pushed around Chorley from one village to another.”

He added that anyone who witnesses any type of anti-social behaviour to keep a log of it.

"As always, I encourage residents to keep reporting incidents so they are logged and evidence can be captured and to thank them for the patience whilst the Police work to get to grips with the individuals and groups behind this totally unacceptable behaviour."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they had been made aware of the problem.

“We are aware of a small group of youths who are travelling from outside the area and causing issues within Buckshaw Village.