The Bees Kitchen Café and Deli, is run by Mr and Mrs Bee - Mike and Sarah, and has opened at the town centre's extra care facility Primrose Gardens, much to the delight of its residents. The pair previously operated out of Chorley’s covered market, but when an opportunity arose to make a move to larger premises Mike said that "it was fantastic to be able to operate in such a modern facility". The café, which opened in October, has held a couple of launch events, with the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley and the Mayor of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry amongst those attending to show their support.

Councillor Bradley said: “Primrose Gardens is an outstanding asset for our community, and the addition of the café is brilliant news for both residents and the community. The extra care facility allows residents to live as independently as they like, with help onsite should they need it. The café and deli is the perfect place for residents to socialise, get some great food and drink, without having to go too far. The new café looks amazing, visitors are given a warm welcome, so we wish The Bees Kitchen and Deli every success at Primrose Gardens and hope the people of Chorley enjoy it.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP at the new Bees Kitchen and Deli at Primrose Gardens with happy residents

Though open to the general public and to users of the on-site dance hall and hired facilities, the café is a particular boost for those who reside at Primrose Gardens – which was opened by Chorley Council in October 2019 to provide independent-living accommodation for over 55s. Other communal facilities include lounges, laundry facilities, a pamper bathroom, hair salon, large landscape gardens and an overnight guest room that can be booked by visitors.

The facility is currently fully occupied, but applications to join the waiting list are being accepted HERE.

Alternatively, you need to speak to a member of the team on: 01257 515151.

Following the success of Primrose Gardens, a second council-owned extra care facility at Tatton Gardens is due to open in early 2023.

Cheers! Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley, Mayor of Chorley Councillor Julia Berry, with Mr and Mrs Bee, Mike and Sarah