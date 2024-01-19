A new employment hub in Leyland is set to create up to 1,800 new jobs and establish the North West as a state-of-the-art logistics centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the second phase of development having recently been approved by South Ribble Borough Council, the site will be establish as the North West’s premium logistics and warehousing scheme. Work will be completed by property developer Caddick Developments, which recently secured approval to carry out phase 2 of the hub's construction.

Located in Farington Park, the hub will feature an outdoor gym, a seven-acre ecological area featuring extensive planting, sustainable heating, shower facilities, bike storage, EV charging points, and green walking routes. Caddick Developments is also investing over half a million pounds into improving the circular footpath and cycleway adjacent to the scheme known as the Leyland Loop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With its perfect location and high-quality design, this development is set to attract businesses regionally and nationally and, in turn, provide a welcome boost to local employment," said Tom Park, Associate Director at Caddick Developments. "Understanding that the development of the site as a whole is key to delivering the region’s economic ambitions, we look forward to continuing to engage with the community to provide additional employment opportunities as we continue our journey to bring this important brownfield site back to life.”

Located on land at the south of the Lancashire Business Park, the employment hub will have direct links to the M6, M65, and M61 motorway networks, aiming to connect the whole of the North West region. There has already been significant interest from local, regional and national businesses.