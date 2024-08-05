A popular Lancashire artist has created a striking image of a historic building in Preston city centre to celebrate its remarkable story.

FWP managing director David Robinson (right) with artist Dave Rob (left) and the newly comissioned artwork. | submit

Preston artist David Robinson has gained a growing reputation for his stunning illustrations of Lancashire landmarks and famous people and his latest work pays homage to one of Preston’s most historical buildings.

What does the artwork depict?

David’s latest work features no7 Ribblesdale Place, in Preston’s Winckley Square quarter, which has been the home of leading architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP for more than six decades.

The property has a fascinating history having once been the home of Avice Pimblett, a pioneer of women in civic life and campaigner on the needs of women and children.

She was a woman of ‘Preston firsts’ being the first woman town councillor, its first woman alderman and first woman mayor.

Avice also had a major impact on the lives of Prestonians, concerning herself particularly with women and children’s social, educational and welfare issues.

A blue plaque on the side of the office recognises her place in history.

The two Davids hold the picture up outside the historic buulding it depicts | submit

How did the artwork come about?

David was approached by FWP to create the illustration of the building as he has had a close working relationship with the practice and its design team.

For instance, David designed a striking montage of Preston’s landmarks, famous people and characters as part of FWP’s major makeover of the Charters Restaurant at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The artwork was endorsed by Preston-born Nick Park, who gave permission to include one of his most famous creations, Wallace and Gromit, as a thank-you to NHS staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

David is calso urrently working to create unique artwork for the new £1.4million digital and creative centre at Preston College, which has been designed by the award-winning team at FWP.

In the past his high-profile illustration work has included capturing Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium, FWP led on the redevelopment of the ground, and the city’s striking bus station.

Dave's work for FWP at RPH. | submit

Where is the artwork now?

The artist handed over his illustration of FWP’s office to its managing director, who is also called David Robinson. It now has pride of place in the practice’s conference room.

What has been said about the artwork?

Artist David, who is also known as Dave Rob, said: “It was a pleasure to capture this building for FWP as a piece of artwork.

“Built in what was Preston’s most desirable neighbourhood, the home of Avice Pimblett, a true pioneer and for the past 60 years FWP’s address in the heart of the city’s business district, it has a fascinating history.

“A lot of my work is centred around architecture and special buildings, which Preston has in abundance.

“We are very lucky where we are in terms of what we have in Preston, landmark buildings such as the bus station, Miller Arcade, The Harris – all beautiful, but also the parks and gardens and places like Winckley Square, Avenham and Miller Parks.”

Dave, who has also recently started working with the National Trust, added: “I really enjoy collaborating with the FWP team on jobs such as the Royal Preston Hospital montage and the art I’m creating for Preston College. The office picture project came out of the strong working relationship we’ve developed.”

FWP managing director, also called David Robinson said: “Dave Rob has done a tremendous job capturing our office in all its glory and the illustration, which now has pride of place in our conference room, is a real talking point among our team members and visitors.

“We’re all very proud of where we work. With its terrace and gardens overlooking Avenham Park and the river and its position in the Winckley Square conservation area, it is a very special place.

“It has been our home for more than 60 years and even has its own historian who has researched the building’s fascinating past.

“We are honoured to have the plaque recognising the many achievements of Avice Pimblett on our building and pleased to play our part in making it happen.”