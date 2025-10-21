A 24 hour padel complex in the cent

A new Blackburn Padel complex in the shadow of the Wainwright Bridge will bring a long-vacant building back into use and boost the health and wellbeing of residents, councillors have been told.

The comments were made as Blackburn with Darwen Council planning committee approved the scheme on Thursday night (October 16).

The new 24-hour town centre leisure hub, which promises new jobs, would have eight courts for the fast-growing sport, a mixture of tennis and squash, plus a prayer room and café.

But plans for a pilates studio at the complex have been dropped.

BBN Leisure Limited, trading as Nexo Padel, can now turn Unit 10 at the Iron Business Park, off Great Bolton Street, into the indoor sports and health hub.

A new 24 hour padel complex has been approved in Blackburn | Oliver Sjöström on Pexels

Thursday’s committee granted planning permission for the scheme in the vacant warehouse with seven conditions, including that ‘the premises shall be used as an indoor Padel Court facility only, and for no other purpose’.

Borough planning manager Gavin Prescott told the meeting: “The application site is accessed via Great Bolton Street, which is a one-way route providing access to the wider highway network.

“Height limitations due to a railway bridge restrict movement to the north for larger vehicles. Height restrictions also exist on the A666 to the south of the site, linking towards Darwen.

“Additionally, the access arrangement internally is also considered to be sub-optimal, with the service yard being restricted and hampering manoeuvring for articulated vehicles.

“Considering these matters, the site is no longer considered suitable for employment uses, evidenced by its vacant status.

“The site has also been marketed for a period of nearly four months with Trevor Dawson Estate Agents.

“The applicant’s agent has also confirmed in writing that the unit has been vacant for at least five years.

“Finally, in relation to the reuse of the site as an indoor sports facility is considered to support the council’s strategic objectives to improve the physical and mental health and well-being of residents.

“Furthermore, the proposal also brings a vacant building back into use, offering benefits to the economic prosperity of the borough and is in a sustainable location.”

Borough growth boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood said: “It is a perfectly reasonable use.

“Padel seems to be on the move.”

Ewood ward’s Cllr Jim Casey said: “The building has not been used for five years.

“It will be good for the borough’s health and wellbeing.”

The Padel courts are intended to operate on a pre-booked basis and will be used 24 hours a day to cater for a growing demand for flexible access to health and sports facilities.

