A proposal to turn a vacant pub building next to a Lancashire railway station into a modern office and community hub has been vetoed by councillors.

Bridge It Housing had applied to Hyndburn Council to repurpose The Railway Hotel in Station Road, Huncoat.

The not-for-profit organisation wanted to turn the building into a modern office and community hub, supporting local employment and social services.

But Hyndburn Council’s planning committee refused the application last Wednesday.

They said it was unsuitable for the location and lacked evidence that the pub was never going to be viable or had been properly marketed as licensed premises.

Bridge It Housing said the conversion would support the local community by offering tailored support services and affordable housing solutions for vulnerable residents in Hyndburn.

Plan to turn the Railway pub in Huncoat into an office and community hub have been vetoed by councillors. | Google Maps

The Railway Hotel is a two-storey traditional public house with a basement adjacent to Huncoat Railway Station.

Constructed in the late 19th century, the building features a brick façade with period architectural details.

The site includes a small rear yard, previously a beer garden.

The building closed as a public house in March 2022 due to rising costs and declining footfall.

The refusal was agreed despite Altham’s Cllr Stephen Button expressing concern about whether the premises could become derelict if left unoccupied.

Rishton Cllr and committee vice-chair Cllr Bernard Dawson said he hoped an alternative community use for the building could be found.

A report to the committee meeting by planning manager Joshua Parkinson said: “The proposal would involve the change of use from a public house to an office to be occupied by Bridge It Housing who are said to be a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to addressing housing needs.

“The ground floor would include open-plan office space, a reception and two meeting rooms for community and client engagement.

“The first floor would provide additional office space, a staff room, and storage areas.

“Four objections were received which highlight the following concerns: loss of a vital community asset; claims that the property has received bids when marketed but were denied; lack of marketing evidence; increased traffic and inadequate parking provision; failure to engage with the community/ notify nearby residents; and the planned development of 1,600 Houses in Huncoat would make the public house financially viable.

“The application site is located within an out-of-centre location for town centre policies.

“The applicant’s assessment does not adequately consider alternative sites within Great Harwood or Rishton town centres and omits potentially suitable available premises at 99 to 101 Blackburn Road, Accrington.

“Insufficient evidence has been provided that the Railway Hotel has been appropriately marketed without success. Adequate alternative provision would not exist within the locality.

“The submitted marketing and economic viability evidence is inadequate and there would be a shortfall of local pub provision in the area.”