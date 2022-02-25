Called Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, the documentary is one of Neflix's 'most watched' this week.

The documentary speaks to journalists, victims' families and experts to look at the circumstances around the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019.

Both involved the Boeing 737 MAX models, and according to the streaming service's blurb, "investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other."

Sam Pegram

Penwortham man Samuel Pegram, 25, was one of three Brits killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, 2019.

Sam, a former pupil at Priory High School and Runshaw College, had dedicated his life to humanitarian work and had previously helped refugees in Jordan.

He worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council and was on his way to Nairobi when the Boeing 737 Max 8 came down shortly after take-off.

Since his death, Sam's family, as well as hundreds dozens of others have been fighting a civil court case against Boeing over their part to play in the tragedy, and have campaigned against the reintroduction of the Boeing 737 Max 8 to the skies after it was initially grounded.

Investigations revealed that in both crashes, the pilots struggled with a system which had been installed on the 737 Max to prevent the plane from stalling if it climbed too quickly.

Sam's father Mark said he hasn't watched the documentary, but is glad it's been made.

He said: "I am pleased that the documentary has been made and is reaching a wide audience, (but) I cannot watch it as I know there is part of the documentary that shows a reconstruction of the crashes, that would just be too triggering for me."

He added: "I have been in contact with relatives of other passengers who have seen it. I have also read many reviews and comments on the show and it appears that the documentary is an accurate representation of what we know so far.