21 of your picture perfect pooches on National Dog Photography Day in Lancashire

National Dog Photography Day was created in 2018 by pet photographer Kerry Jordan, and has been an annual trend ever since.

We received more than 1000 responses to our request for pictures of our pooches, and we've been searching through them this morning to pick a selection of the best shots and those with lots of personality.

Here are a selection of your brilliant pictures:

1. Three-year-old Ryder the Patterdale Terrier. Photo: Carol Culshaw Buy photo

2. Laura Vernal sent this picture of her 'tribe'. Pictured are Diesel, Layla (dad and mum) Boots and Pip (sons) and Princess (daughter). Buy photo

3. Here's Alice's "daft baby' Molly. Photo: Alice Whitter Buy photo

4. "My gorgeous girl." Photo: Christine Robinson Buy photo