21 of your picture perfect pooches on National Dog Photography Day in Lancashire

National Dog Photography Day in Lancashire: 21 of your pictures - from lovable Labradors to fantastic French Bulldogs
Yesterday was National Dog Photography Day and we asked readers in Lancashire to share the best pictures of their beloved pooches to celebrate.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:40 pm
National Dog Photography Day was created in 2018 by pet photographer Kerry Jordan, and has been an annual trend ever since.
We received more than 1000 responses to our request for pictures of our pooches, and we've been searching through them this morning to pick a selection of the best shots and those with lots of personality.
Here are a selection of your brilliant pictures:
