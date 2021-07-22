With temperatures soaring to the high 20s in parts of the county this week, pet owners across Lancashire have been doing their best to keep their furry friends cool in the summer heat.

We asked our readers to send us their pictures of how they have been cooling their pets down during the day, and we were inundated.

Thanks to everyone who also sent us video - unfortunately we can only include pictures in our round-up.

It is worth noting that it is safe to take your dog for a walk in temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius, provided they are well hydrated. Temperatures above this increases the risk of your dog experiencing heatstroke - according to VetsNow.

Take a look at these fun pictures of pets cooling down in the heatwave:

1. Milo staying cool in front of an open window. Photo: Mark N Angela Short Buy photo

2. Having your own pool is ideal during this weather. Photo: Kath Dickinson Buy photo

3. Colette has drenched a towel to keep her pooch cool. Photo: Colette Brooks Buy photo

4. And if you don't have a spare towel, a wet t-shirt works just as well. Photo: Kylie Purkis Buy photo