The heaps of raw mince were discovered in woodlands at Peel Park and the Coppice in Accrington on Monday morning (March 27).

Local resident Jan Gillett snapped a picture of the putrid meat and shared it on social media to warn others, fearing it might be tampered with and pose a danger to dogs and wildlife.

Others suggested it could have been used for badger baiting or discarded by a local business.

The minced meat was found dumped in The Coppice woods in Accrington. Pic credit: Jan Gillett

It was reported to Hyndburn Borough Council who cleared the rank-smelling mess the following day.

A Council spokesman said: "Our Waste Services team removed the piles of meat this morning. If anybody has any information about where this came from, we would ask them to contact the Council."

The Council’s Environmental Health department said it will “keep an eye on it” and has made local councillors aware.

Further mystery surrounds the identity of what resembles an animal which went unnoticed by the person who took the picture

Bizarrely, it’s not the first time heaps of meat have been found dumped in the area’s woodlands.

