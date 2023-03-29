Mystery surrounds piles of raw meat found dumped in Lancashire woodland
A dog walker made a grim discovery when she found piles of rancid meat dumped in a Lancashire woodlands.
The heaps of raw mince were discovered in woodlands at Peel Park and the Coppice in Accrington on Monday morning (March 27).
Local resident Jan Gillett snapped a picture of the putrid meat and shared it on social media to warn others, fearing it might be tampered with and pose a danger to dogs and wildlife.
Others suggested it could have been used for badger baiting or discarded by a local business.
It was reported to Hyndburn Borough Council who cleared the rank-smelling mess the following day.
A Council spokesman said: "Our Waste Services team removed the piles of meat this morning. If anybody has any information about where this came from, we would ask them to contact the Council."
The Council’s Environmental Health department said it will “keep an eye on it” and has made local councillors aware.
Bizarrely, it’s not the first time heaps of meat have been found dumped in the area’s woodlands.
Another dog walker reported finding around 50 chicken carcasses on neighbouring Arden Hall Playing Fields a few weeks ago, while another local resident said quantities of meat were found scattered just 1.5 miles away in Altham Lane, Huncoat.