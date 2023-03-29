Emergency services were called to the home in Kings Drive, off Garstang Road, after a 999 call at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 15.

It was suspected the toddler had suffered a cardiac arrest and she was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

She sadly died in hospital a week later on the morning of Tuesday, March 21.

Lancashire Police said her death remains unexplained at this stage. A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish the cause of death, said the force.

Police investigation continues

Lancashire Police were called to the home in Fulwood by the ambulance service shortly after the child was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The next day the force confirmed an investigation was under way. It said no arrests had been made but did not comment on why an investigation was taking place.

Following the child’s death, police said the investigation is continuing to determine the cause and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 15 to a report that an 18-month-old girl had been found unresponsive at an address on Kings Drive in Fulwood.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before later being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but she sadly died on the morning of March 21.

“Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this time.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish the cause of death.

“We are continuing with our investigation to determine the cause and the circumstances surrounding this girl’s sad death.