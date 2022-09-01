Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farida Bana and her children were mesmerised by the strange flaming object when they caught sight of it above Moor Park at 8.15pm on Tuesday (August 30).

The family watched it for some time as it made a ‘very slow’ descent towards earth. So slow that it almost appeared suspended in the sky.

When Farida used her phone to zoom in for a closer look, the object revealed itself as a v-shaped trail of fire.

The fireball was spotted in the sky above Moor Park, Preston at 8.15pm on Tuesday (August 30)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My kids were convinced it was an asteroid,” she told the Post.

"It fascinated them, but the little one got worried thinking a big meteor was coming and was going to crash into us!

"It was moving very slowly. Unfortunately, we had to get in the car and drive the other way, so we never saw where it ended up crashing.”

The mystery fireball was reportedly seen by others that evening.

Professor Victor Debattista, Professor of Astrophysics at UCLan

“I also saw it,” said Irene May, from Fulwood. “It was not moving....it was very odd.”

Meteor, lightning or even E.T.? – What could it be?

Seeing her children excited by what they had witnessed, Farida sought answers by reaching out to her local Facebook page.

A number of people said it was likely to be a meteor burning up after entering the earth’s atmosphere.

The fireball appeared fainter to the naked eye. This picture was taken by Farida Ban before she used her camera phone to zoom in x10 for a closer look (See image above)

Others quipped that it might be UFOs or even “Superman entering the atmosphere”.

While others suggested it a type of lightning or other meteorological phenomenon.

But what do the experts think? We asked two of Preston’s very own astrophysicists what they thought caused the fire in the sky.

What the experts say...

Victor Debattista, Professor of Astrophysics at UCLan, kindly examined the pictures of the fireball for us.

He has spent decades studying the cosmos and unravelling its many mysteries. He soon ruled out the meteor theory.

"I’ve never seen a meteor that looks like this even when they have been bright fireballs,” said the professor.

“Particularly if it was moving slowly, it’s unlikely to be a meteor.

“The photo looks suspiciously like fire more than a meteor. However there’s no obvious smoke trailing the fire, so we can probably rule out things like Chinese lanterns.

"It might be some form of satellite falling back to earth. So if I had to guess, this is what this person saw.

"In some ways this is more exciting than a meteor because these types of events are rarer.”

But just when we think we have an answer, things get even stranger...

Our second expert is Dr Megan Argo, an astrophysicist and senior lecturer at UCLan. She studies galaxies, supernovae and black holes using high-resolution radio telescopes.

Dr Ago examined the pictures and checked the logs for any astronomical activity over the UK that might explain it. She also checked the databases recording the re-entry of any rockets or satellites that might have fallen to earth and burned up in its atmosphere.

But the results of her search only added to the mystery of the Preston fireball.

She said: “I've had a look at the logs and there were no other reports of fireballs over the UK that evening.

"Meteors/fireballs tend to move quickly anyway (a few seconds at most), so a meteor explanation seems unlikely from the description.

“In appearance it looks more like a rocket re-entry event, but a quick look at the re-entry database doesn't show any rocket bodies re-entering the atmosphere that evening either.

“On that basis, I doubt it's astronomical.”