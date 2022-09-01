Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised after city operator Preston Bus raised the price of its weekly travel pass to Fulwood Academy and Corpus Christi high schools from £11.50 to £16, whilst day tickets have risen to £4.50.

It means parents will now have to fork out an extra £22.50 a month for their child to take the bus to school at a time when many are feeling the pinch from the rising costs of living.

Last term, children were able to use a Preston Bus ‘Easiweek’ pass for £11.50, which would allow them to travel on all Preston Bus routes, including school services.

Preston Bus has increased the cost of its weekly school bus pass to Fulwood Academy and Corpus Christi high schools from £11.50 to £16.00

But ahead of the new school year, the bus operator changed its terms, with the cheaper ‘Child Easiweek’ pass no longer valid for use on school services.

Instead, children now have to buy a £16 weekly ticket to travel to either Fulwood Academy or Corpus Christi. However, this pass also provides unlimited travel other Preston Bus services.

With many households already worried about soaring energy and food prices, the extra cost of school bus travel has added further pressure to family finances.

Some say they are concerned that the extra cost might affect attendance, if some families struggle to cover the cost of sending their child to school.

Preston Bus has hiked the price of its weekly travel pass to Fulwood Academy from £11.50 to £16

Others say it will lead to more parents driving their children to school, adding to local traffic congestion and pollution.

Preston Bus and Lancashire County Council were approached for comment.

What do parents think?

Speaking to the Post, one dad from Preston described the Preston Bus price hike as ‘bonkers’.

James Hillyard, whose child attends Corpus Christi, said: “In the current climate of cash strapped families, it’s pretty obscene.

“I thought we were supposed to be reducing our carbon footprint, but this will just push more people to drive their kids to school. It’s a ridiculous move by Preston Bus.

"I understand costs have gone up, I run a small business myself and material and energy costs have definitely increased. I have seen this in a real world perspective.

“However, on a guaranteed to be full bus service like these, I don't see how this is anything but profiteering.

"If the price of a standard pass went up, it would be more understandable to cover the cost of less full buses running around.”

James shared his concerns on a local Facebook page, We are Fulwood, where other parents expressed similar frustration with the price hike.

Leanne Finch said: “Honestly, this will affect attendance. There will be families that don't drive, can't afford the bus, too far to walk/cycle. And even a bike could be beyond means.”

Whilst working mum Lauren Dineley said she will now have to drive her child to school to save money.

She said: “I'm taking my daughter to Fulwood by car. The bus pass is extortionate. I'm on 20 hours a week at work so I’m not entitled to any help with costs.”

Another mum, Lyanne Valentine, said she is one of a number of parents who can’t afford to send her child to school on the bus after the price increase.

She said: “I’m thankful my daughter doesn’t mind walking to and from school as there’s no way I can afford those kind of prices. And with dinner money on top, it’s just ridiculous.”

Debbie Wareing said: “I've no children at school but those bus prices are shocking. If you have a few children at the same school it will cost a fortune. These are children, why are the prices so high!?

Susan Gee added: “This does not effect me, I’ve no children, but some of my friends are so distressed at these increases. How can families manage this? The cost of living is getting crazy.”

Is there financial help available?

Some parents might quality for assistance with their child's travel costs on the following grounds:

- If you live three miles or more away and your child attends the nearest primary or secondary school.