My son killed himself after he was sexually abused inside HMP Preston

The distraught mum of a prisoner found hung in his cell says her son ‘begged for help’ after he was sexually abused by another inmate at HMP Preston, ‘but no one listened’.

Aaron Taylor was transferred to HMP Garth near Leyland in February 2023 after the 32-year-old reported being sexually assaulted at the Preston prison.

Six months later, on the morning of August 28, he was found dead in his cell with a note saying he was going through "mental torture" and "could not keep going", an inquest was told.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023.

An hearing at Preston Coroner’s Court last week found there were “multiple failures” by prison staff and health professionals who failed to safeguard Mr Taylor prior to his death.

It also emerged that a prison officer on duty on the night he died was dismissed after failing to carry out an early-morning check on him.

HMP Preston

Mum - “I begged for help but he didn’t get it”

Following the inquest, Aaron’s mum, Maria, said: “I was begging both probation and the prison to help Aaron. I knew he needed additional support, but he did not get it.

“Whilst I am pleased the Jury were able to return findings reflecting on what I knew had happened, I did not bring my son into the world to be a lesson learnt.

“Aaron is talked about, remembered and missed every single day. My heart will always be broken.

“I am grateful to the coroner for his time and attention to my son’s case.”

Aaron Taylor was found unresponsive in his cell at Garth Prison near Leyland on August 28, 2023.

‘Missed opportunities’

The coroner said there were “missed opportunities” and a failure in the duty of care, caused by a “lack of documentation” and a “lack of professional curiosity”.

His family claimed that, despite concerns about his mental health, not enough was done to protect him from harm. The inquest agreed that Preston-born Mr Taylor should have been the subject of safety procedures after self-harming.

Senior coroner Christopher Long also highlighted his concerns that there was no psychologist in post at HMP Garth at the time of Aaron’s death and this has also been the case for the last six months.

It was found that Aaron’s death was contributed to as a result of “multiple failures” in the measures taken to prevent self-harm and suicide, across all levels of the prison regime – including by nurses, a GP, a mental health nurse, both senior and junior prison officers, his prison offender manager and the Governor.

They went on to say that “inadequate preventative steps and assessments, lack of documentation, inability to adhere to policies and procedures, and a lack of professional curiosity from prison staff and healthcare workers, who were employed by Greater Manchester Mental Health Foundation Trust at the time, all contributed to Aaron’s death”.

Need to talk?

For confidential support, you can contact Samaritans for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123. You can also visit the website for more information.