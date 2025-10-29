A jury has found there were “multiple failures” which led to the death of a prisoner in a Lancashire jail.

The jury returned a narrative conclusion after an inquest into the death of Aaron Taylor, aged 32.

Mr Taylor died in Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023 | Petition.Org

The jury said there were “multiple failures” by prison staff and health professionals to safeguard Mr Taylor.

They said there were “missed opportunities” and a failure in the duty of care, caused by a “lack of documentation” and a “lack of professional curiosity”.

Mr Taylor was found hanged in his cell.

His family claimed that, despite concerns about his mental health, not enough was done to protect him from harm.

The inquest heard that Preston-born Mr Taylor should have been the subject of safety procedures after self-harming.

It also emerged that an officer on duty on the night he died was dismissed after failing to carry out an early-morning check on him.

Mr Taylor was found dead on August 28.

A pathologist told the inquest it was impossible to say exactly what time he died in his cell.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long led an eight-day inquest into Mr Taylor’s death at County Hall, Preston.

The inquest heard that Mr Taylor had previously been the subject of ACCT procedures - designed to safeguard “vulnerable” prisoners.

He self-harmed on August 4, 2023 - 24 days before his death.

However, an ACCT procedure, which would have meant more checks on Mr Taylor’s welfare, was not put in place.

The inquest heard that Mr Taylor was last seen alive at around 7.30pm on August 27. He was found hanged in his cell at 8am the following morning.

He had covered the observation panel of his cell and glued a piece of wood to the ceiling to help support a ligature.

Prison staff told the coroner that Mr Taylor was already dead when they found him.

A prison officer who was supposed to check on him between 5am and 6am told the hearing that he failed to do so as he was under a lot of stress at the time.

A pathologist said it was impossible to pinpoint the exact time of death - but Mr Taylor had probably been dead for a minimum of two hours before being found.

The jury said they could not conclude that the failure to check on Mr Taylor early on August 28 contributed to his death.

Letters found in his cell, and the planning involved, meant they felt sure he intended to take his own life.