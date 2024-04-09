My dream of becoming a tank commander came true thanks to the Army and Make-A-Wish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An young boy from Leyland has seen his dream of being a tank commander come true thanks to the Royal Tank Regiment and Make-A-Wish UK.

Noah Wilsdon has an undiagnosed complex lung condition. His father, Martin Wilsdon, told Forces News this had seen Noah in and out of hospital for years.

The 11-year-old has now managed to live out his dream of spending the day as a soldier thanks to Badger Squadron and Make-A-Wish UK.

He started off his dream day with a guard of honour from Badger Squadron at Tidworth Garrison before being shown a number of weapons inside the Royal Tank Regiment's headquarters.

Noah was then shown the simulators used to train personnel on how to operate a Challenger 2 main battle tank.

But the biggest surprise for Noah was yet to come – the chance to command a Challenger 2 on Salisbury Plain.

The 11-year-old told Forces News the day's events had been a complete surprise.

"I knew that we were coming here, but I didn't know that I was going to get my camo, my gear and do anything that I've done today," he said.

"This has been my ideal day. I've been really fortunate to be able to do this."

Noah Wilsdon saw his dream of being a tank commander in the British Army come true (Credit: Forces News)

Noah said all the Royal Tank Regiment personnel who helped put on the day were "really kind", with 21 members of Badger Squadron returning early from leave to ensure Noah got the best day possible.

Major James Stanton, the OC of Badger Squadron, told Forces News the troops will be heading out to Europe next week to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender, Nato's biggest exercise in decades.

But all those personnel who helped put on the day for Noah did so voluntarily.

"Everybody that's been involved has bent over backwards to give Noah the best day out that he could possibly have," Maj Stanton said.

"You forget how much of a privilege it is to do this job.

"We take it for granted often how exciting it can be to an outsider, but for Noah, picking up a weapon for the first time… and climbing on top of the Challenger 2 and then seeing his face when the engine started up – I do not doubt that he is absolutely buzzing."

The 11-year-old managed to live out his dream of spending the day as a soldier thanks to Badger Squadron and Make-A-Wish UK (Credit: David Hartley)

Once he had completed his journey in the tank, it was time for a ration pack lunch for Noah before a surprise "enemy" attack.

Maj Stanton said the experience had also boosted the morale of the Badger Squadron troops and "instilled a bit of pride".

"Us coming out on the area with him mounted in a Challenger 2, commanding that and cutting around the area – that is unprecedented," he said.

"The fact that we have an 11-year-old firing SA80 blank ammunition again is unprecedented.

"We're delivering something that is really, really unique."

The 11-year-old told Forces News the day's events had been a complete surprise (Credit: David Hartley)

Just as Noah had his wish come true, his father said it was not lost on the family how privileged Noah was to have spent the day in Tidworth.

He explained since Noah could walk he has always "played Army".

"You can tell that he's struggling, physically struggling, at the moment, but he's absolutely in his element," Mr Wilsdon said.

"To be invited along today and how everyone's treated him and the time they spent on him, it's been incredible.