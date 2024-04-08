Meet the Lancashire beauty queen contestants at the Miss England semi final at Viva Blackpool

Up to 50 women from across England attended the Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool on Sunday evening.
Organised by Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited and former 1980s contestant, the event will pip contestants against one another in the hope of landing one of 20 places in the Miss England national final taking place in May, at which England’s entry to the prestigious Miss World will be selected.
The event was hosted by Lancashire's own Miss England, Aerospace Engineer Jessica Gagen who was bullied at school for being ginger.
Meet some of the Lancashire beauty queen contestants.
