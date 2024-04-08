Meet the Lancashire beauty queen contestants at the Miss England semi final at Viva Blackpool

Beauty was certainly in the eye of many beholders on Sunday evening when a host of beauty queen contestants descended on Viva Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:38 BST

Up to 50 women from across England attended the Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool on Sunday evening.

Organised by Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited and former 1980s contestant, the event will pip contestants against one another in the hope of landing one of 20 places in the Miss England national final taking place in May, at which England’s entry to the prestigious Miss World will be selected.

The event was hosted by Lancashire's own Miss England, Aerospace Engineer Jessica Gagen who was bullied at school for being ginger.

Meet some of the Lancashire beauty queen contestants.

Some of the contestants at the Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool.

Some of the contestants at the Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool.

The Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) an engineer and STEM ambassador from Skelmersdale, on stage with possible future Miss England, at the Miss England 2024 semi final competition, held at Viva Blackpool.

The Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) an engineer and STEM ambassador from Skelmersdale, on stage with possible future Miss England, at the Miss England 2024 semi final competition, held at Viva Blackpool.

22-year-old Andrea who is a student (Film Production & screen writing).

22-year-old Andrea who is a student (Film Production & screen writing).

Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) hosted the event.

Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) hosted the event.

