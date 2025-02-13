A Lancashire town’s high street is being celebrated next week with a new competition, hot off the heels of a pop-up cinema event.

A competition has been launched by Hyndburn Borough Council and the Great Harwood Events team to promote the Great Harwood high street this February half-term.

The ‘Half Term in Harwood’ shop trail will run from Saturday, February 15 to Friday, February 21, with children under 12 being challenged to collect stamps from six shops on the town’s high street.

During the competition period, participants must visit Holy Cannoli, Flow Wellbeing Network, Gareth’s Florists, Brie Mine, My Happy Place and Finch Bakery, all of whom will have a special star in their shop window and will be ready to stamp the special trail entry cards.

The cards will be delivered to over 9,000 school children across 36 Hyndburn primary schools ahead of half-term, with families being encouraged to #ShopLocal throughout the school holiday.

Finch Bakery is taking part in the ‘Half Term in Harwood’ shop trail. | submit

What happens once you complete the challenge?

Once six stamps have been collected, those taking part must drop their completed card into the Great Harwood Library (74 Queen St) before 1pm on Friday, February 21.

The library is open 9am-7pm on Mondays, closed on Tuesdays, open 9am-5pm on Wednesdays, 9am-1pm on Thursdays, 9am-5pm on Fridays, 9am-1pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

A random prize draw will then take place, with six prizes up for grabs. First place will secure a meal for four at Mellows Lounge Bar & Eatery, second will win a meal for four at Holy Cannoli, third will enjoy a meal for four at Akela Street Food, fourth a £25 voucher for Finch Bakery and fifth a family hamper from Brie Mine.

There will also be 20 joint winners for sixth place, with all 20 set to take home two FREE tickets to VUE Cinema.

The first 200 entrants will also receive a FREE tub of popcorn, which can be collected from the library when entries are submitted, available while stocks last.

Two more businesses taking part: Gareth’s Florists and Brie Mine | submit

Is there anything else going on?

Funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme and delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council, the ‘Half Term in Harwood’ Shop Trail is part of an exciting few weeks in Great Harwood, with the ‘Hollywood in Harwood’ pop-up cinema also running between Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15.

The cinema will be located in the historic Mercer Hall, sitting in the disused swimming pool. There are nine screenings in total, all of which are free to attend.

How can I buy tickets for the cinema?

Tickets have been in high demand and there are only limited places remaining, with many of the screenings already fully booked.

Tickets can be booked here via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/great-harwood-events-106004335241

What has been said about the events?

Councillor Noordad Aziz, Deputy Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “This is another wonderful activity happening on the Great Harwood high street and one which we are really excited to deliver for the local community.

“Not only will it encourage people to shop local, but it is a fun and entertaining activity for families to take part in together during the February half-term.

“With the pop-up cinema also taking place this month, it is an exciting few weeks for Great Harwood!”

Lauren Maguire, Owner of Brie Mine, said: “We are really happy to be a participating outlet in the shop trail and we can’t wait to see all the children and families visiting us for their stamps.

“It is a really great community initiative and a fantastic way to showcase all the amazing businesses here on the Great Harwood high street.”