A brand new event for South Ribble this summer - Music in the Park will take place on Friday, June 3 – Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

Turn back time to the 80s this summer and get ready for a night of nostalgia with the incredible chart-toppers Doctor & The Medics, Tony Hadley, T’Pau, Go West and Heaven 17. Plus Fun House host Pat Sharp will be spinning old school anthems.

Tony Hadley and his ‘Fabulous TH Band’ have performed at concerts and festivals all over the world, performing their top hits. Now bringing their show to Leyland, it is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular music festival will be held at Worden Park

T’pau who were officially bigger than The Beatles as they held three simultaneous number one slots in the 80s will be making their way over to perform some of their biggest hits.

Renowned DJ Pat Sharp will be coming to play all the biggest hits, with over 40 years of live TV, Radio, and hosting experience, he will be the man to see.

Go West have played live all over the world since their debut single was released in 1985. Becoming an overnight success their first album stayed in the UK charts for 83 weeks and sold over two million copies. After 35 years together, they have earned their reputation as an exciting live act.

Last year the council set aside £75,000 to cover the cost of the inaugural gig, which provided an attendance limit of 5,000.

TV and radio presenter Pat Sharp will be bringing his 80s DJ set to Leyland

Councillors wanted any money made at the concert to be reinvested into making next year’s (this year’s) event even bigger and better.

Why not turn back time and get ready for a night of nostalgia with incredible chart-toppers.

The minimum age to attend the music event is 14, which will run from 1pm until 10.30pm, with last entry at 5pm.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 for general admission with premium tickets available at £55.

T'Pau will be bringing China in Your Hand to Worden Park.

For more information CLICK HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

TV and radio presenter Pat Sharp will be bringing his 80s DJ set to Leyland