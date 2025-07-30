Mural of Robert Smith pops up in Blackpool to celebrate The Cure star's roots

A bright and beautiful mural of The Cure star Robert Smith has popped up in Lancashire to celebrate his roots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic musician Robert Smith is well known across the world for helping to pioneer post punk music and the goth subculture but did you know he started his life right here in Lancashire?

The now 57-year-old was born in Blackpool and a local artist has decided its high time his Lancashire loots were celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just weeks after Robert’s surprise performance with American superstar Olivia Rodrigo in Glastonbury, a new mural of the rockstar has appeared on the wall at Caunce Street/Church Street Car Park in Blackpool.

The image depicts Robert with his classic look, featuring a mop of jet black hair, dark eyeliner and dark red lipstick.

In the background of the mural are various blue roses and to the side of Robert’s face, the lyrics to the appropriately titled The Cure song ‘Pictures Of You’ are written: “If only I’d though of the right words, I could have held on to your heart.”

A mural of Robert Smith of The Cure can now be seen at Caunce Street/Church Street Car Park. | Pic One

The artist behind the mural is Blackpool born artist Pic One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told us: “I knew that there was nothing acknowledging his Blackpool roots and what a huge influence he/The Cure have had on the music scene.

“I wanted to pay homage to this, add some colour and character to the streets of Blackpool, and hopefully inspire the local community.

“I thought a mural of Robert Mith was long overdue and as soon as I had the idea, I got to work planning, both when and where to install it.

“The mural was completed over a four day period and since completion, the reactions have been really positive, along with being shared by fans across the world on social media”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being a Lancashire artist, we also asked Pic One if he had any more murals in Lancashire to show off - after all his Instagram features various other colourful examples of his work.

In a teasing reply, Pic One said he did not but that he’s “already planning on adding more colour to the streets of Blackpool in the near future”.

So watch this space!

Other stars have been immortalised in mural form across Lancashire though including Oasis star Liam Gallagher in Blackburn; PNE legend Sir Tom Finney in Preston; Blackpool F.C. legend in Blackpool and Burnley radio DJ Jordan North on a pub in Burnley.

If you know of any more, let us know in the comments.