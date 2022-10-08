The new research, conducted by pet insurance provider ManyPets, examined 510,000 pet owners to narrow down the top 10 most popular - with the adorable name 'Luna' ranking in first place, alongside (drumroll please) the nation’s favourite dog – the beloved labrador.

Fur-baby owners admit to finding their inspiration for pet names from anywhere and everywhere - 14 per cent said they prefer human names, such as Colin or Dave, while nine percent name their furry child after a celebrity.

Following the likes of Love Island's Molly-Mae with her pets 'Eggy' and 'Bread', seven percent of owners take their pet's name from the kitchen cupboard, opting for names such as Honey and Crumpet.

This little kitten has the look of a Luna

The 10 most popular dog breeds of 2022 are:

Labrador retriever.

Cocker spaniel.

This cute labrador is smiling after being told he is the nation's favourite breed

French bulldog.

Cavapoo.

Golden retriever.

German shepherd.

Staffordshire bull terrier.

Border collie.

The 10 most popular pet names of 2022 are:

Luna.

Bella.

Teddy.

Milo.

Daisy.

Lola.

Bailey.

Buddy.

They do say dogs look like their owners, making it no surprise then that two in five Brits choose their dog's breed based on their appearance, while 38 percent look for breeds with a history of good behaviour, and 34 percent look for dogs known to be good with children.