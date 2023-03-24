Nicholas John Mynott of Elkin Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 4, when he pleaded guilty to between September 29 2014 and November 13 2020 in Preston making an indecent photograph, namely 111 Category A photographs, of a child, – the most serious category – contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

He also pleaded guilty to over the same period in Preston, making 97 Category B movies of a child, and also guilty to a third charge of making 1185 Category C movies of a child.

And today, Friday March 24, he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court.