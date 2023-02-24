According to data obtained exclusively by the Post, Lancashire Police made a total of 6,329 arrests on suspicion of people driving with excess alcohol between the years of 2018 and 2022.

The data from a Freedom of Information request to the force also revealed how many charges police have secured for the offences. Between the years of 2018 and 2022, Lancashire Police secured 4,769 charges for the driving with excess alcohol offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis of these figures shows that across Lancashire, this means that 75.35 per cent of arrests made within the five year period resulted in a charge.

Lancashire Police made a total of 6,329 arrests on suspicion of people driving with excess alcohol between the years of 2018 and 2022

The Post can also reveal that between 2018 and 2022, police made a further 706 arrests after drivers caught behind the wheel had failed to provide a breath test after being stopped by officers.

Although the figures have varied slightly each year, they have remained relatively constant throughout the five year period. Lancashire Police have outlined how the legal alcohol limit for driving is 35 micrograms per 100 millimetres of breath and that offenders could face prison, a driving ban or a hefty fine if found guilty of drink-driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who cause death by careless driving when under the influence of drink face 14 years behind bars, an unlimited fine and a ban from driving.

The data in full:

2019 saw the highest number of arrests made by Lancashire Police with a total of 1,374 motorists driving with excess alcohol

Arrests made for driving with excess alcohol across Lancashire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2018 - 1,300 arrests made on suspicion of excess alcohol. The highest month was December with a total of 122 arrests. 2019 - 1,374 arrests made on suspicion of excess alcohol. The highest month was December with a total of 149 arrests. 2020 - 1,211 arrests made on suspicion of excess alcohol. The highest month was August with a total of 156 arrests. 2021 - 1,302 arrests made on suspicion of excess alcohol. The highest months were December and August, with 136 arrests for each. 2022 - 1,142 arrests made on suspicion of excess alcohol. Highest month was January with 102 arrests. Total - 6,329 arrests

Charges

2019 saw the highest number of people charged with driving under the influence with a total of 1,039

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2018 - 978 charges 2019 - 1,039 charges 2020 - 930 charges 2021 - 971 charges 2022 - 851 charges Total - 4,769 charges.

What message did the police send out to the public?

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they were committed to keeping residents and visitors to Lancashire safe and had a number of ways to deter, and tackle drink driving.

They said: “We have a dedicated Tactical Operations unit with a specific roads policing team patrolling the main motorways and A-roads through Lancashire 24/7, 365 days a year. Our specialist officers are trained to spot and stop drivers acting suspiciously or suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and take proactive action to arrest and seize vehicles where the driver is under the influence and put them to the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 6,329 arrests made between the period of 2018 and 2019, more than 75.3 per cent of people were charged

"While the numbers seem to have not dropped, this should reassure Lancashire residents that we are committed and consistent in our approach to taking drivers off the road who are over the limit, and continue to take positive action.

"Alcohol affects everyone differently, so even having one could put you over the drink drive limit and isn’t worth the risk. It puts not only you, but others at risk of losing their lives and could result in you going to prison for up to 14 years if you cause death by dangerous driving.

"If you are charged with being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit, or unfit through drink, you could be facing three months imprisonment; up to a £2,500 fine and a driving ban. If you are driving that vehicle, or attempting to do so while unfit through alcohol or above the legal limit, you could be looking at six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban. If you refuse to give a sample of breath, blood or urine the penalty could result in six months in prison, or an unlimited fine and a motoring ban."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Could you accept losing your freedom?”