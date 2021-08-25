Missing Leyland teen found 'safe and well'

The 15-year-old had last been seen in the Larchwood Crescent area at around 1.30am today (Wednesday, August 25).

His family were growing "very concerned" for his welfare and an urgent appeal was launched by police.

In an update posted at 6.45pm, officers confirmed he had been found "safe and well".

"You'll remember we posted about a 15-year-old male who went missing from Leyland.

"You'll be pleased to know he has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to all those that shared the post."

