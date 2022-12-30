Missing elderly driver found by police on M6 at Garstang
Police found a missing elderly driver in their Ford Focus on the M6 at Garstang.
By Michelle Blade
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted nine hours ago: “The elderly driver of this Ford Focus had been reported missing by concerned family members.
"Vehicle seen M6 @ Garstang.
"Driver reunited with their family safely.”
If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts - if you’re still concerned, contact police.
You do not have to wait 24 hours before contacting the police.