Missing Accrington girl, 14, has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Burnley

Lily Ives went missing from an address in Clayton-le-Moors on Saturday (July 3).

The 14-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with mousey, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white trainers.

Lily has links to Fleetwood Blackpool and Burnley.

PC Rebecca House, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are concerned for Lily's welfare.

"At this time we believe she is in the Burnley area.

"If you have seen her or know where she is, please come forward with information."

If you have any information about Lily's whereabouts, call police on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

