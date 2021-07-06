Preston man wanted in connection with burglary offences

Damien Bennett is wanted as police want to question him about burglary offences which occurred on July 2.

The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short light brown hair.

Anyone who sees Bennett has been urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0551 of July 4.

For immediate sightings call 999.

