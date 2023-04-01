News you can trust since 1886
Misery for motorists stuck in gridlock on M6 after police deal with ongoing incident

Motorists hoping to get a head start on their travels this morning on the M6 were instead left in gridlock for over two hours as police dealt with an ongoing incident.

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

From around 6am this morning the M6 was closed both ways between J31 and J31A as Lancashire Police dealt with an incident. Advising motorists to find an alternative route where possible, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: ”Please be aware due to an ongoing incident, the M6 motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 31 and 31A. Please find an alternative route where possible.”

While it is unclear as to what the ongoing incident was, they then reopened the road a couple of hours later by saying: “#M6 both ways between J31 and J32 (#M55) near #Preston #Lancashire. Police had successfully resolved the incident and the motorway is being re-opened now and traffic should be underway again soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

M6 traffic in gridlock earlier this morning
