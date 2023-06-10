Michael Elliot: Preston pensioner, 76, missing from care home
Police have serious concerns over the welfare of Michael Elliot, who was last seen on Friday.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST
A Preston pensioner has gone missing from his care home – sparking a widescale police search.
Michael Elliot, 76, was last seen on Friday at around 2pm at Sherwood Court Nursing Home on Sherwood Way, Fulwood. Police say they believe Mr Elliot may be trying to make his way to Penwortham.
He is white, 5ft 5ins, very short hair. He wears glasses and hearing aids. A police spokesman said: “Michael was last seen wearing a check shirt, light grey jumper and grey trousers. He walks with a crutch. If you see him please call 999.”