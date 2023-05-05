A Hesketh Bank farmer is taking a unique approach to to conservation work on his land.

Mark O’Hanlon runs Mere Brow Farm in Hesketh Bank and recently met South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher to discuss his environmental work. The farmer is replanting native trees, cutting existing timber sustainably, improving field drainage and letting grass grow to encourage mice and other small rodents for barn owls nesting in nearby buildings.

Mark also grows salad leaves for local salad producers and is looking to chip wood for smoking food. “Mark is doing fabulous work on his farm making it sustainable and improving water drainage to help species and it was a pleasure to go and see it,” said Katherine.

Hesketh Bank farmer Mark O'Hanlon meets South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher

“The government has focused on land stewardship and protection of species through the ground breaking Agriculture and Environment Acts it has passed in recent years. These new laws are already helping us restore our environment.

