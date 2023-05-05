Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near the BP and M&S garage in Garstang Road, Churchtown at 5.16pm.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike, with the motorcyclist suffering serious pelvic injuries.

The air ambulance attended and the man, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Garstang Road, Churchtown, at 5.16pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"The motorbike rider, a man in his 50s, suffered pelvic injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.”

