Biker airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after crash on A6 in Garstang

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Garstang last night (Thursday, May 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th May 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:39 BST

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near the BP and M&S garage in Garstang Road, Churchtown at 5.16pm.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike, with the motorcyclist suffering serious pelvic injuries.

The air ambulance attended and the man, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Garstang Road, Churchtown, at 5.16pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"The motorbike rider, a man in his 50s, suffered pelvic injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.”

